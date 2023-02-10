A 22-year-old Rock Island man was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart.

Juan Jinez pleaded guilty to a felony charge of willful injury Friday in Scott County Court, where he appeared with his attorney. He also was fined $1,025.

Juan Jinez (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

A DNA profile was ordered on Jinez.

Jinez’s attorney said he wanted to clarify the pre-sentence investigation report that Jinez “aided and abetted” in the fight by providing a knife to someone else who injured another person.

The incident in 2019

Shortly after 10 p.m. March 24, 2019, Davenport Police were dispatched to Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, for a disturbance.

Police allege Jinez was with three or more other people “assembled together in a violent manner causing bodily injuries to multiple victims,” arrest affidavits say.

A victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus and treated for a puncture wound to her back, according to affidavits.

Affidavits show Jinez was identified on video.

Viewer shares video from March 2019

On March 25, 2019, Local 4 News reported a woman was recovering from a stab wound after a fight broke out at the West Kimberly Walmart just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say 10 to 12 people were fighting near the store’s entrance. During the fight one woman was stabbed and taken by Medic to Genesis Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

By the time police arrived, the people involved in the fight had left.

A viewer shared a video of the fight. PLEASE NOTE: This video contains violent and disturbing language and images. To see the earlier story click here and scroll down to see the video.