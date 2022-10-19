A Rock Island man will serve six years in federal prison after he was convicted of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Andrew Ryan Demont, age 34, was sentenced to 72 months in prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.

In June 2021, Davenport police officers were called to downtown Davenport on a weapons call. An investigation revealed that a man, later identified as Demont, had threatened victims at a convenience store in Rock Island. When they left the store, Demont removed a shotgun from his trunk, placed it in his vehicle and threatened to “bust at” them, making the victims fearful. The victims fled at a high rate of speed from Rock Island to Davenport while Demont chased them. When confronted by law enforcement officers, Demont admitted possessing the firearm and being a convicted felon, as well as possessing shotgun shells in his sweatshirt pocket. As a convicted felon, Demont is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Demont pleaded guilty on May 2, 2022. United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District Court of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case.