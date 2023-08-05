

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) nationwide charity in East Taunton, Massachusetts. Its mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States, a news release says.

Vested Interest continues its “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” medical insurance program for 2023 to cover annual policy premiums. Since 2016, the charity has donated more than $307,404 towards medical reimbursement programs for self-funded K9 units.

Recipients for 2023 include the Rock Falls Police Department K9 Fahgo.

K9 Fahgo (Rock Falls Police Department)

The “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant is awarded to departments that have the financial burden of raising funds to support their K9 unit, which have no more than three K9s, and which have previously been awarded a vest through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Law enforcement dogs ages two through seven are eligible. The annual medical reimbursement insurance policy, administered by Trupanion, will cover illnesses, injuries—including those sustained in the line of duty—diagnostic testing and therapies. The plan allows the freedom to use any licensed veterinarian, specialty center, or emergency hospital in the United States. Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, offers injury and illness coverage for working and service dogs – both on and off duty. For nearly two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners and working dog owners peace of mind so they can focus on their dog’s recovery, not financial stress.

“Trupanion is honored to support these brave K9 heroes and is committed to providing the highest value in medical insurance to help them receive the best veterinary care,” the release says.

In addition to the healthcare reimbursement program, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 5,210 law enforcement dogs with U.S. made, custom-fitted, NIJ-certified bullet and stab-protective vests in 50 states, at a value of more than $6.9 million dollars.

For more information, please call 508-824-6978. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via mail to: Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718 or here.