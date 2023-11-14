A Rock Falls man is in the Whiteside County Jail after the Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested him on charges of possession of child pornography this morning.

A news release from the ISP says investigators with the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2 arrested Conor S. Prince, 33 of Rock Falls, on five counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony.

Conor Prince (Illinois State Police)

On November 14, the ISP DCI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) executed a residential search warrant in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue in Rock Falls for possession of child pornography. The Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charges against Prince, who is being held at the Whiteside County Jail awaiting his bond hearing.