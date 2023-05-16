Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Tuesday arrested 34-year-old Nicholas D. Degroot of Rock Falls, on seven counts of aggravated sexual abuse (Class 2 felony,) a news release says.

The DCI Zone 2 Major Crimes Unit worked in conjunction with the Sterling Police Department during the investigation. During a consensual interview of Degroot, police allege he confessed to a relationship with a 15-year-old victim, police allege in the news release.

A simultaneous arrest and search warrant were executed. Degroot has a bond of $50,000, 10% to apply. Degroot was in custody Tuesday at the Whiteside County Jail. No other information was available Tuesday, the release says.