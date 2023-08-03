Rock Falls Police arrested a man Thursday after a complaint about unauthorized recording and live video transmission, according to a Rock Falls Police news release.

Police received the complaint on July 19. “As a result of the investigation, Rock Falls Detectives identified Ian M. McDonald as a suspect. McDonald is a registered sex offender,” the release says.

Ian McDonald (Rock Falls Police Department)

The release says that about 6 a.m. Thursday, Rock Falls Police arrested McDonald without incident at his place of employment. Shortly afterward, detectives executed a search warrant at McDonald’s residence with assistance of the Illinois State Police Zone 2 Investigations and Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Investigations.

McDonald is charged with two counts of unauthorized video recording and live video transmission. Both are felonies, the release says.

McDonald was transported to the Whiteside County Jail to await a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed, the release says.

