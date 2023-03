A Rock Falls woman was arrested for theft and forgery charges.

According to a release, the Sterling Police Department arrested Melissa Tuft, 51, at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, for a theft in excess of $500, but not exceeding $10,000, and forgery.

Melissa Tuft (photo: Sterling Police Department)

Tuft was taken to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.