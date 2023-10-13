A Rock Falls woman was arrested on multiple outstanding multi-state warrants and new charges.
On October 10 at 12:54 p.m. Whiteside County Detectives were conducting surveillance at a residence in the 1600 block of Riverdale Rd. A woman matching the description of Samantha Sliger, 33, who was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants out of Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin, was outside the residence. The suspect fled on foot into a trailer, but the owner eventually allowed detectives to enter the home. Sliger was inside the residence and was arrested.
Sliger was arrested for the following warrants and charges:
- Aggravated identity theft and theft/deception
- Forgery
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Driving while license suspended/revoked
- Forgery/issue/deliver of document
- Motor vehicle theft
- Fraud on innkeeper
- Attempting to flee or elude an officer
- 1st degree recklessly endangering safety
Eluding – speed over 25 over limit
- No valid driver’s license
Resisting/obstructing a peace officer
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Disorderly conduct
- Theft
Whiteside County Detectives were assisted on scene by the Rock Falls Police Department and CGH Medical Center.