A Rock Falls woman was arrested on multiple outstanding multi-state warrants and new charges.

On October 10 at 12:54 p.m. Whiteside County Detectives were conducting surveillance at a residence in the 1600 block of Riverdale Rd. A woman matching the description of Samantha Sliger, 33, who was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants out of Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin, was outside the residence. The suspect fled on foot into a trailer, but the owner eventually allowed detectives to enter the home. Sliger was inside the residence and was arrested.

Samantha Sliger (Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office)

Sliger was arrested for the following warrants and charges:

Aggravated identity theft and theft/deception

Forgery

Possession of Methamphetamine

Driving while license suspended/revoked

Forgery/issue/deliver of document

Motor vehicle theft

Fraud on innkeeper

Attempting to flee or elude an officer

1st degree recklessly endangering safety

Eluding – speed over 25 over limit

Eluding – speed over 25 over limit No valid driver’s license

Resisting/obstructing a peace officer

Resisting/obstructing a peace officer Possession of drug paraphernalia

Disorderly conduct

Theft

Whiteside County Detectives were assisted on scene by the Rock Falls Police Department and CGH Medical Center.