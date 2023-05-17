At approximately 1:00 p.m. on May 17, the Davenport Police Department notified the Rock Island Police Department of a vehicle traveling into Rock Island that allegedly had occupants involved in a previous shooting incident in Moline. The vehicle was involved in a minor accident in the 1000 block of 14th St., and the occupants fled into a nearby residence.

Out of safety concerns, the Rock Island Academy was placed on soft lockdown. Two subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Rock Island Police Department for interview, pending additional charges resulting from the investigation. The Rock Island Academy resumed normal school functions without further interruption.

No injuries were reported during this incident.