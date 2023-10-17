A 24-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge of aggravated animal abuse after law enforcement alleges he killed a cat, court documents show.

Zachary L. Hurt faces a Class 4 felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals after the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office alleges in affidavits that he threw a cat against a chair, “causing the death of the cat” on or about Oct. 13, court documents show.

Zachary Hurt (Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office)

Hurt appeared in court with his attorney Monday, and, according to court documents, was “released with conditions” to appear Oct. 31 in Rock Island County Court.

In Illinois, the charge can carry a sentence of one to three years incarceration and a fine.

