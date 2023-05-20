A 19-year-old Rock Island man was in custody Saturday after police allege he was involved in a gunfire incident in February.

Jeffery Miller Jr., 19, of Rock Island, faces a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, court records show.

Jeffery Miller Jr. (Scott County Jail)

About 11:56 p.m. Feb. 19, Davenport Police responded to the 1300 block of Ripley Street, Davenport, for a report of a residence struck by gunfire. A scene was located to the north of the residence where officers found 11 spent 9mm shell casings.

The residence was occupied by two adults and two juveniles at the time of the shooting, police allege in affidavits.

As responding officers arrived in the area, they located a white 2001 Cadillac Eldorado traveling in the area with its headlights turned off. When officers attempted to engage the car by conducting a traffic stop, the car fled at a high rate of speed, taking officers on a short vehicle pursuit, affidavits say.

The chase came to an end in the 2100 block of Vine Street after a “precision intervention technique” was performed to bring the car to a stop. Miller was the driver, police allege in affidavits.

In affidavits, police allege that, during the execution of a State of Iowa search warrant on the Cadillac, officers found a stolen Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9mm gun underneath the driver seat.

A National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) lead was generated between the test-fired casings of the Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9mm to the 9mm shell casings found on the scene of gunfire, affidavits say. (The NIBIN Program automates ballistics evaluations and provides actionable investigative leads in a timely manner, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives website.)

Miller was arrested on a warrant. He was being held Saturday on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing May 30 in Scott County Court.

