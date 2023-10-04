A 33-year-old Rock Island man is in custody after police allege he scared Walmart employees with a BB gun early Wednesday, according to court records.

Court records show Kevin Simmons faces a charge of first-degree robbery, and is being held on $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Simmons was accused of shoplifting from Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, Davenport Police allege in arrest affidavits.

“When confronted by employees, (Simmons) removed a firearm from his pants and placed it at his side as he turned to face the employees. This act placed the employees in immediate fear of injury or death,” police allege in affidavits.

Affidavits say Simmons then took off.

The total value of the items stolen was $43.85. The firearm was later determined to be a BB gun, affidavits say.

First-degree robbery is a Class B felony that carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.