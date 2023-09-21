A Rock Island man was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine base, and felon in possession of firearms, a news release says.

According to public court documents, Jaylyn Devell McGhee, 27, brought a child to an emergency room in Davenport after the child suffered a gunshot wound outside McGhee’s residence in July 2021.

Law enforcement responded to the residence and located heroin and fentanyl in the street where McGhee’s vehicle was parked during the shooting. Officers obtained a search warrant

for McGhee’s residence after locating a blood trail to the residence. In the kitchen, law enforcement located “distribution quantities of cocaine base and a substance containing heroin and fentanyl,” the release says.

In a bedroom closet, two loaded guns were found. As a convicted felon, McGhee is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, the release says.

After his term of imprisonment, McGhee was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case.