Thanks for checking out this web extra from Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

We ran out of time on “4 the Record” to bring you all of the conversation. This segment stays focused on gun violence, and specifically prevention from a law-enforcement perspective.

“The pressure has been put on police officers,” Thoms said. “We can’t be changing all these laws to give criminals … more rights than the victims. We need to work on sending the message ‘There is going to be a penalty for the crime.'”

In the video, hear what else Thoms has to say.

