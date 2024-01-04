The 38-year-old mother of a 10-year-old boy whose body was found in a garbage can pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge.

Sushi Staples, of Rock Island, appeared Thursday in Rock Island County Court, where she pleaded guilty to, and was found guilty of, a felony charge of endangering the life or health of a child, according to court records.

A body is discovered in July of 2023

In July of 2023, the body of a 10-year-old boy was found in a garbage can.

Sushi Staples at previous hearing in Rock Island County Court.

Rock Island Police Detective John Shappard earlier testified that the body of Zion Staples was found in a garbage can after someone called police to tell them the boy was dead and that Staples was keeping his body in the basement.

Officers spoke with Staples, who at first said she did not have a son.

She said “her ex-husband was harassing her and that’s most likely where this was coming from,” Shappard testified that Staples told police.

Later, Shappard testified, Staples said she paid someone $500 to make a Social Security card and birth certificate so she could claim benefits.

“She said several times she did not have a son,” Shappard testified.

Finally, two of Staples’ other four children said Zion was playing with a handgun and accidentally shot himself.

Eventually Staples said she had moved Zion’s body, which was discovered in the garbage can. She moved him from the basement to the garage about two months prior to July “because she didn’t want her other four children to locate him in the basement,” Shappard said.

“In every vent of the house, there was dryer sheets,” Shappard testified.

He said an autopsy revealed Zion died from a gunshot wound, and that his death was accidental.

Endangering the life or health of a child is a Class 3 felony in Illinois. The cap on Staples’ sentence is five years, court records show.

She is set for sentencing Feb. 16 in Rock Island County Court.