UPDATE: The death of a 10-year-old in Rock Island is “considered suspicious and not natural,” Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson told Local 4 News on Friday.

“Due to the “extreme initiation of this investigation,” no further information was available Friday in the death of the 10-year-old identified as Zion Staples.

An autopsy was performed Friday in Rockford, Gustafson said.

Sushi Staples, 37, who was arrested in connection with the incident, is being held on $500,000 bond in Rock Island County Jail. She faces charges of obstruction of justice/destroy evidence, failure to report the death of a child under 13/24 hours, and conceal death/move body, court records show.

EARLIER: On Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Rock Island police began an investigation into a suspicious death in the 1700 block of 20 ½ Avenue.

Sushi M. Staples

At approximately 7:29 p.m., 37-year-old Sushi M. Staples was taken into custody for Concealment of Death and Obstruction of Justice, police said in a Thursday release.

Staples was transported to the Rock Island County Jail to be held pending a first court appearance on these charges.

Brian Gustafson, Rock Island County coroner, said the deceased person is a John Doe (age unknown), and an autopsy will be performed Friday morning. He will likely identify the person tomorrow.

This incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Further details regarding this incident will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.