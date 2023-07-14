Rock Island Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was shot.

On Thursday, July 13 at approximately 5:18 a.m., a 21-year old man arrived at the Rock Island Police Department suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim arrived on an electric bicycle that had been reported stolen earlier. Officers began first aid until paramedics from the Rock Island Fire Department arrived and took the victim to UnityPoint Health – Trinity for treatment. The victim wouldn’t provide a location or any details of the shooting incident, and the police department didn’t receive any reports of shots fired.

On Friday, July 14, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department Criminal Investigations Division obtained an arrest warrant for Darryl Smith Jr., 20, for aggravated battery with a firearm in conjunction with the incident. Bond is set at $100,000. Smith is described as a black male, 5’8”, 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Smith has an extensive criminal history, is known to carry weapons and should be considered a dangerous fugitive.

Darryl Smith Jr. (Rock Island Police Department)

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500, or by using the P3 Tips app. This incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, and no further information is available at this time.