UPDATE: On December 28 at approximately 1:42 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department’s Emergency Response Team, with the assistance of the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team, apprehended wanted fugitive Dante Beard.
EARLIER: On Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 at approximately 8:02 a.m., Rock Island Police responded to Pak Source, 690 Mill Street, after receiving a 911 call of a shooting incident with a gunshot victim.
When officers arrived, they located a 34-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his torso, according to a Thursday morning release. Officers provided first aid until paramedics from the Rock Island Fire Department arrived and transported the victim to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital for treatment.
The victim’s wounds are serious but appear to be non-life threatening at this time, police said. According to preliminary information, the victim had a confrontation with a coworker, who has been identified as 30-year-old Dante T. Beard.
Beard reportedly produced a handgun, shot the victim, and then fled from the scene. Beard is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet in height, 223 lbs., last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans armed with a handgun. Beard is currently at large and considered armed and dangerous.
The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information as to Beard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.