A 34-year-old shooting suspect is behind bars after an early-morning incident Saturday, according to a news release.

About 12:45 a.m., Rock Island Police responded to a report of gunfire in the 2900 block of 13th Avenue. The complainant reported being shot at and provided a vehicle description for the suspects, the release says.

Officers located and stopped a suspect vehicle in the vicinity of the shooting, the release says. Officers also located a shooting scene and home surveillance video that captured the incident.

Dontea Washington (Rock Island Police)

One of the occupants in the vehicle was 34-year-old Dontea C. Washington, who was identified as the suspected shooter. She was arrested and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and is being held at Rock Island County Jail without bond pending a first court appearance, according to the release.

No injuries or property damage from the gunfire has been found or reported as of Saturday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. No further information was available Saturday. Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police, 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.