The Rock Island woman accused of hiding her son’s body will stand trial.

A judge set aside an earlier mental fitness motion in Sushi Staples’ case. Her previous attorney called into question whether staples was mentally fit to stand trial, but that attorney withdrew from the case. Staples’ new attorney asked the court to drop the motion, saying Staples has been working with mental health providers in the Rock Island County Jail. The attorney no longer has concerns about her mental wellbeing, and the state’s attorney’s office had no issues cancelling the motion either, so the judge dropped the motion.

Sushi Staples (Rock Island Police Department)

Staples will remain in Rock Island County Jail until her status hearing on December 8.