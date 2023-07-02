A Rock Island woman is behind bars this morning after she was arrested after police say she demanded money from another woman while threatening her with a gun.

Officers with the Rock Island Police Department were called to the 500 block of Sixth Street on Saturday, July 1 at about 9:57 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery and shots fired, according to a news release from the department. When they arrived, officers were told that a female suspect approached the victim and demanded money while threatening her with a gun. Officers discovered that the suspect held the victim against her will inside the victim’s residence. The victim escaped the residence, and a shot was reportedly fired. Officers were able to locate evidence of a crime scene and a description of the suspect. The victim was not injured during the incident, the release says.

At about 7:07 a.m. this morning, members of the Emergency Response Team, along with the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a search warrant at another home in the 500 block of Sixth Street and arrested the suspect, 48-year-old Tonya L. Jones. She was charged with armed robbery, with bond set at $100,000 (10% applies) and taken to the Rock Island County Jail.

Tonya Jones (Rock Island Police Department)

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.