A 41-year-old Rock Island woman faces multiple felony charges after Bettendorf Police allege she led a pursuit and crashed into utility poles and squad cars.

Brianna Sand (Scott County Jail)

According to court documents, Brianna Sand faces felony charges including:

Two first-degree charges of criminal mischief

A charge of eluding – speeding more than 25 mph over the limit

assault on a person in certain occupations – use/display of a weapon.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Bettendorf Police allege Sand was driving a 2005 Chevy Impala with a noisy muffler that passed by officers in a patrol car. Police saw it had no visible registration plate.

“A traffic stop was initiated with emergency lights,” police allege in affidavits. “The vehicle slow rolled and failed to yield,” then it stopped and rolled forward, officers say.

Officers instructed Sand to turn off the car. She then drove forward more, then stopped and turned the vehicle off, affidavits show.

An officer explained to Sand the reason for the stop, while assisting officers placed a tire-deflation device under a tire. Sand started the car and drove off, and drove over the tire-deflation device, police say in affidavits.

Officers activated squad emergency sirens and started to chase the Impala, with speeds reaching 87 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone in attempts to catch up to the Impala, officers allege in affidavits.

As the Impala exited Interstate 74 it failed to yield to a red light, police allege in affidavits, then got back on Interstate 74.

“As the (Impala) continued to elude fully marked patrol vehicles with their emergency lights and sirens activated, officers positioned their patrol vehicles in front, to the side, and to the rear of the (Impala,) according to arrest affidavits. Sand “failed to slow her vehicle down and attempted to accelerate in hopes to escape apprehension” and turned the steering wheel of her vehicle in the direction of where a patrol vehicle was positioned.

The Impala struck the patrol car, then drove into the grass ditch and back up onto the interstate, then “did this once again in attempts to prevent apprehension. As the vehicle continued to elude law enforcement it showed wanton disregard for the safety of other persons or property,” police allege in affidavits.

As (Sand) exited the interstate she attempted to prevent apprehension and continued to jerk the steering wheel, police allege in affidavits. “At this time, officers made intentional vehicle contact,” affidavits show.

The Impala hit a traffic sign, a light pole, and continued to attempt to prevent apprehension “by driving through a marked patrol vehicle. While doing so the vehicle struck the passenger side fender and another utility post,” according to affidavits.

Estimated damage to the three patrol vehicles will exceed more than $10,000, affidavits show. A city employee estimated the city light pole that was struck and damaged is valued at $2,000, according to affidavits

Once the Impala was immobilized and stopped, Sand was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest.

Police allege in affidavits that an officer found a syringe in Sand’s pants pocket. A K9 later alerted to the passenger side of the car, and a probable-cause search of the car yielded a marijuana pipe containing burnt residue on the front driver’s side floor board.

Sand, who remains in custody in Scott County Jail on a cash-only $30,000 bond, will be scheduled to appear later in Scott County Court.