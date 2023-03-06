A 35-year-old Rockford, Ill., man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison in connection with a 2020 Davenport homicide.

Derrick Hargrett at first faced felony charges of first-degree murder, conspiring to commit a forcible felony, first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Derrick Hargrett (photo: Scott County Jail)

On Wednesday, Hargrett appeared with his attorney in Scott County Court. He made an Alford Plea to voluntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to no more than 10 years. (In an Alford Plea, a defendant maintains his innocence but admits the prosecutors’ evidence probably would result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.)

For the charge of second-degree robbery, he was sentenced to a period not to exceed 10 years, with an agreed-upon mandatory minimum of five years before he is eligible for parole or release.

For the charge of willful injury causing bodily injury, he was sentenced to a period not to exceed five years.

The sentences will run consecutively – one after another – and they total up to 25 years.

The 2020 homicide

In 2020, the Davenport Police Criminal Investigation Division charged four people, including Hargrett, in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation into the death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings, of Moline. The homicide happened Aug. 22 on the 6500 block of North Harrison Street, police said in arrest affidavits.

At 6:45 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020, Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire inside an apartment on the 6500 block of Harrison Street, Davenport. Police found Eddings with a single gunshot wound just below his collarbone, affidavits show.

According to affidavits, he was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Detectives obtained phone records – including location information and device activity such as text messages – for Hargrett, whom police allege was at the scene, affidavits show. Police allege Hargrett “consorted with others to commit a robbery/theft.”

Police allege Hargrett had a gun when he went into the apartment with other people. “During the commission of the robbery, (Hargrett) shot the victim,” police allege in court documents.

The other suspects

Proceedings continue for Damarcus Liddell, 36, of Coal Valley. He has waived his right to a speedy trial and demands a jury trial. Pretrial conferences are set for March 24 in Scott County Court. He is being held in Scott County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

DaMarcus Liddell (photo: Scott County Jail)

Cordell McDowell, 34, of Coal Valley, was sentenced to serve up to 20 years for his part in the incident – 10 years each for a charge of willful injury resulting in serious injury and a charge of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He will serve the sentences consecutively, or one after the other.

Cordell McDowell (photo: Scott County Jail)

Taneshia Coleman, 39, of Davenport, was sentenced to three years of probation.