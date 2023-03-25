On Thursday, April 20, Safer Foundation will hold its 18th annual Safer Sacks fundraiser in the Quad Cities.

Safer Sacks has become a community favorite and the organization’s most successful fundraiser.

“Last year we sold more than 1,700 lunches to area businesses, organizations and individuals,” according to Safer’s director, Erica Lee. “This year we have set a goal of selling 2,000, which will take us back to pre-COVID numbers.100% of money raised will stay in the Quad Cities, allowing us to provide supportive services to individuals on the road to a better future.”

Each year, Safer Foundation staff, board members, Quad Cities mayors, individuals served, public partners, employers and volunteers come together to assemble, promote, and sell sack lunches throughout the Quad Cities community.Each lunch consists of a ham/turkey/cheese croissantwich, chips, cookies and fruit.

Proceeds support Safer’s Youth Empowerment Program, I-MATTER Young Adult Partnership, Employment Services and Achieving Change Together programs

Lunches purchased can be picked up on April 20 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Deliveries in the Quad Cities are available for orders of six or more lunches. Lunch supplies costs have increased dramatically, but Safer is holding Safer Sacks lunch prices at the 2022 level, the release says.

Event sponsorships remain available to offset this increase. For more information and to order, email SaferSacks@SaferFoundation.org.

National Second Chance Month

April marks National Second Chance Month, a month dedicated to recognizing the importance of helping individuals, communities, and agencies across the country appreciate their role in supporting the safe and successful reentry of millions of people returning from incarceration each year.Every year, more than 640,000 people are released from state and federal prisons. More than 70 million Americans have a criminal record that creates significant barriers to employment, economic stability, and successful reentry into society, the release says.

According to the release, thousands of legal and regulatory restrictions prevent these individuals from accessing employment, housing, voting, education, business licensing, and other basic opportunities. Because of these barriers, nearly 75 percent of people who were formerly incarcerated are still unemployed a year after being released.

Safer Foundation provides services designed exclusively for people with criminal records. Its vision is equal employment opportunities for people impacted by the criminal legal system thereby improving the socio-economic well-being of the individual, their family, and the community. In addition to its Safer Sacks fundraiser during Second Chance Month.

Reentry Simulation event set

Safer Foundation will raise awareness of the need to give second chances to deserving community members by hosting a reentry simulation event on Thursday, April 27, from 9:30 a.m. until noon at 605 N. Main St., Davenport, in the Seventh Judicial District building.

The goal of this free simulation is for participants to gain an understanding of the significant obstacles faced by men and women releasing from incarceration and returning home to their communities.

Participants will be given an opportunity to take part in an interactive learning experience through assigned profiles. To walk in the shoes of someone who is returning home gives invaluable insight for all community members.Individuals interested in participating in or volunteering for this event should contact BetterFuture@SaferFoundation.org.

About Safer Foundation

Safer Foundation is one of the nation’s largest nonprofits working to disrupt the cycle of recidivism and social injustice in our society. For more than 50 years, Safer has been a leader in the fight to break down barriers and provide people with arrest and conviction records the opportunity for a second chance. Safer Foundation has locations in Davenport and Moline, and serves 400 to 500 individuals annually. For more information, visit here.