The online auction to raise money for Safer Foundation Quad Cities starts Thursday at 6 a.m. and ends Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m.

Items include sports memorabilia, electronics, family vacations, golf gadgets, home living items and more. See and bid on auction items here.

This online auction is being held in conjunction with our Halloween Trivia Night event for a fundraising weekend! (Trivia Night tables are sold out.)

Bids and donations help the Safer Foundation’s mission to offer second chances to adults and juveniles.

About the Safer Foundation

From its start in 1972, its mission has been to pave that road with stabilizing support, employment, education, and advocacy that empower justice-involved individuals to achieve their true potential. For more information, visit here.