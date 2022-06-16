While it is possible to set up a framed swimming pool by yourself, the process is much easier when you have a partner.

Safety measures have increased after gunfire resulted in an injury Tuesday at the West Burlington Swimming Pool, according to a news release from the city.

About 4:45 p.m. a shooting occurred in the parking lot of the West Burlington Swimming Pool, 602 W. Burlington Ave., the release says. One person in the parking lot was injured.

“The West Burlington swimming pool staff acted quickly and were able to direct all guests inside the facility to safety. No injuries were reported from guests inside the pool or from our staff,” the release says.

“While we believe these events are isolated and there is no threat to the public, we have taken extra precautions to ensure all visitors and staff will be safe,” the release says.

The pool will reopen at 11:30 a.m. Friday, with increased police patrols.

“We recognize that there were young people present that may have witnessed this incident. We encourage you to talk to your children and seek support as we navigate this situation,” the release says. “We have coordinated the following counseling resources for your use.”

To make an appointment to speak with a counselor, contact one of these resources and ask to speak with or set up a time to speak with a counselor about the incident:

West Burlington School District – Phone: 319-752-8747 (select Option #2)

Burlington School District – Phone: 319-753-6791

Great River AEA 16 – Phone: 319-753-6561.

Those who want more information, or who can provide information that can help the investigation, may call West Burlington Police, 319-754-8555.

“The Police Department will issue a formal press release as more information becomes available,” the release says. “We are confident that through working together, we will continue to keep the West Burlington Swimming pool safe for our children.”