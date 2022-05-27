A second victim is dead from injuries sustained from an accident on the pedestrian walkway of the I-74 bridge.

According to a release from the Moline Police Department, Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, of Moline died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle. Castaneda was pronounced dead May 26 by the Johnson County medical examiner. Castaneda is the second death from an incident May 22. Chhabria A. Harris, 46, of East Moline, is being held on $2-million bond on 10 charges, surrounding her drunk driving in an SUV on the 14-foot-wide path between Bettendorf and Moline. Officers found three victims who had been struck by a vehicle that drove through the walkway. One victim, Ethan L. Gonzalez, 21, of Moline, was declared dead at the scene. A third unnamed victim remains in critical condition.

Chhabria A. Harris (photo: Moline Police Department)

Following the accident, officials found Harris in East Moline, where she was seen getting out of a white Cadillac Escalade SUV, matching witness’s statements from the 1-74 bridge accident. Harris was taken to Unity Point on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was released from Unity Point and taken into custody by Moline Police Officers. Formal charges were filed Monday, May 23. Harris’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7.

The Moline Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into this matter and will continue to work with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney on this event. Additional charges are expected.