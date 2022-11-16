Early on Wednesday, Nov. 16, East Moline Sgt. William Lind was discharged from OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill., and transported to a residential rehabilitation facility in the Quad Cities area, according to a news release from East Moline Police.

“This is a great moment in the progress of Sergeant Lind’s recovery after 3 1/2 weeks in Peoria, IL,” the release says. “Although that news is exciting to all of us, there is still a long road ahead and our prayers continue for a full recovery.”

“Once again, the support from everyone has been tremendous and continues daily. Thank you.”

The incident

Lind was attacked and severely injured Oct. 24 on Morton Drive near 19th Street in East Moline. His fellow officers arrived on the scene to find him on the ground unconscious, with no suspect in sight.

Sgt. William Lind (photo: East Moline Police Department)

"Officer down. They're looking for a suspect. 1900 block, Morton Drive …. Patient has head injury and is unresponsive, but breathing," police communicated over the scanner.

The suspect

Adrian W. Rogers (photo: Rock Island Police Department)

Adrian Rogers, 52, of East Moline was charged with attempted murder, a Class X-Category A felony, and aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony – Category 2 for the Oct. 24 incident in the 1900 block of Morton Drive in East Moline. Sgt. Lind sustained serious and life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Rogers was also charged with aggravated arson, a Class X – Category A felony and residential arson, a Class 1 – Category A felony for a fire reported at a residence in the 1600 block of 12th Street in Rock Island knowing it was occupied at the time.

Rogers is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $1 million bond (10% applies).