The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about the theft of a white Bobcat 3400 side-by-side single cab UTV, a news release says.

The Bobcat UTV was taken from a lot in rural East Dubuque around the Frontage Road (Highway 20) and Badger Road about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

(contributed photo)

The Bobcat is believed to have been at a nearby location for about four hours. At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, the Bobcat UTV is believed to have traveled up Badger Road into Wisconsin on Route 35 before entering Dubuque, Iowa, on Highway 151.

The Bobcat eventually traveled through Dubuque on Highway 151 and down Highway 61 toward the Maquoketa area. The Bobcat UTV may have traveled in the rural areas of Lost Nation and Oxford Junction, Iowa, during the early-morning hours of Thursday, the release says.

(contributed photo)

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 815-777-2141.