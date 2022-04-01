On Sunday, Maquoketa Police contacted the Scott County Sheriff’s Office about a report of a sexual assault on a child that happened in Scott County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office investigated. Registered sex offender Andrew D. Weets, 50, of New Liberty, is a suspect, the release says.

The investigation developed probably cause for criminal charges, the release says.

Weets was booked into Scott County Jail on Friday to face charges of sex offender registration violation – second offense, a felony; sex offender providing false information, a felony; child endangerment – unsupervised access with a sex offender, an aggravated misdemeanor; indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor, the release says.

He is being held on $14,000 bond, according to court records.