In a Saturday Facebook post, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has alerted the public about an attempted phone scam.

Henry County residents have received phone calls from people claiming to be from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the post says: “These perpetrators are claiming a family member or friend have an arrest warrant and are requesting financial information.”

“If you receive phone call likes this, please report the incident to your law enforcement agency in which you reside. This is a scam,” according to the post.

The post says the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will not contact you and solicit financial information from you.

These incidents are under investigation by the Henry County Investigation’s Division.