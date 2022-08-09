A Davenport Police Officer testified Tuesday that a 56-year-old Davenport suspect shot another man July 29 near the intersection of Brady and 17th streets, Davenport.

Dwayne Laws faces charges felony charges of going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; and two aggravated misdemeanor counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records show.

Dwayne Laws (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Davenport Police Officer Lauren Anderson was at the scene about 6:45 p.m. that Friday after she says Laws shot a victim in the parking lot. She arrived and assisted with first aid before the man was taken to a hospital, she said.

Laws “did intend to inflict bodily injury on the victim after a verbal altercation took place between the two.”The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, affidavits say.

“The sister of the victim also had the suspect point the firearm at her after shooting her brother,” affidavits say. “She was not injured but was in fear for her life.”

Anderson said the family of Laws’ ex-girlfriend went to Laws’ apartment to talk about their mother’s missing money. Two shots were fired, Anderson said.

Laws, who is being held on $5,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment Sept. 8 in Scott County Court.