A 29-year-old Davenport man faces two felony charges in connection with a shooting earlier this year.

James Shell Jr., faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear; and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.

James Shell Jr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

On June 3, Davenport Police responded to the Shell gas station, 1026 W. River Drive, for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, witnesses said a man was shooting from a smaller blue sedan. After the shooting, the suspect vehicle fled through the parking lot and left the area, arrest affidavits say.

According to affidavits, an officer on an accident scene in the area of West 2nd Street and Brown Street was waved down by a witness who said someone was shooting a long gun in the area of the Shell station.

Responding officers did not find any shell casings and no reports were completed. Witnesses confirmed they heard shots to the west of the business and then a blue sedan fled through the lot, according to affidavits.

On Aug. 9, the victim of the shooting came forward, according to affidavits. The victim had evidence from the day of the shooting to support the claim and reported two bullet strikes to a vehicle. Damages to the victim’s vehicle were documented and it was confirmed there were two bullet strikes to the victim’s black 2014 Ford Explorer.

On Oct. 3, 2022, surveillance video from the Shell station was recovered. After the video review, the actions and incident described by the victim and witness were confirmed. The defendant was identified as the suspect by the victim and an involved witness.

James Shell Jr. discharged a firearm toward an occupied vehicle that contained two adults and two children. He knew the vehicle was occupied and knew the occupants within, police allege in the affidavits.

Shell Jr., who was arrested on a warrant, is being held in Scott County Jail on a total $104,000 bond. He is set for a preliminary hearing Dec. 9 in Scott County Court.