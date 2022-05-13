A 29-year-old Davenport man is in custody in connection with a shooting incident Tuesday morning in Davenport.

Donnell Wilson Sr., faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear; control of a firearm by a felon; and going armed with intent, court records say.

The incident on Tuesday

At 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police were dispatched to Castlewood Apartments, 2130 Emerald Drive, for multiple calls about gunfire.

Two people were found with serious but non-fatal gunshot wounds, arrest affidavits say. They were transported to a hospital by ambulance, arrest affidavits say.

Wilson, police say in the affidavit, was involved in a physical fight with one victim. He went to a vehicle and retrieved a firearm, then fired at the victims, causing serious but non-fatal injuries, affidavits say.

Additionally, a vehicle in the parking lot sustained damage from the gunfire, affidavits say.

Earlier, Davenport Police said in a news release the two injured people are men, one 19 and the other 42. Police told our Local 4 News crew at the scene that they found shell casings in the area.

Wilson, who is being held on a total $45,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing May 20 in Scott County Court.