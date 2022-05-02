The Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Sunday, May 1 at approximately 5:24 p.m. of the Hy-Vee at 2930 18th Avenue. According to a release, when officers arrived to the location, they found evidence of gunfire. Shortly thereafter, a juvenile victim arrived at Genesis East Hospital in Davenport with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

(Google Maps)

No damage was reported to the store or surrounding area. No arrests have been made, and additional information will be released as it becomes available. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the case.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or by using the P3 Tips app.

.