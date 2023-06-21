A 35-year-old Silvis man is in custody after police allege he was involved in a high-speed chase with a kidnapped victim, meth and a stolen gun in his car.

William Fues faces felony charges of second-degree kidnapping – armed with a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm by a felon; controlled substance violation; failure to affix a drug tax stamp; and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs, or participation in a felony, court records show.

William Fues (Scott County Jail)

On Tuesday, Davenport Police tried to make a traffic stop that involved a possible kidnapping, which took place less than an hour prior to the stop, according to arrest affidavits.

Fues was driving a blue 2000 Dodge Dakota in the area of 300 Gaines Street, and did not yield to squad lights and sirens, traveling at more than 80 mph in a 25 mph zone several different times, police allege in affidavits. The Dakota ran several stop signs and other traffic signals while fleeing from Davenport Police, police allege.

Police allege that, before that, Fues “while openly possessing a handgun in his hands,” forced a victim into his car about noon during a heated verbal argument. “He then transported (the victim) into Illinois before coming back into Iowa during a police pursuit,” arrest affidavits say.

Police allege that, while inside the vehicle, the victim yelled several times for Fues to let the victim go, and tried to jump out of the car while it was moving, but Fues prevented an escape.

Eventually, after a search warrant was issued for the car, officers found a loaded stolen gun, two plastic bags with 15.9 grams of methamphetamine, two plastic bags with 23.15 grams of marijuana, and a digital scale. The narcotics field-tested positive and failed to have a tax stamp affixed, affidavits say.

Fues, who is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing June 30 in Scott County Court.