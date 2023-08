A woman will be in court when the man accused of killing her brother is sentenced.

Tonja Lofton traveled from Maryland to the Quad Cities for the sentencing of Marcus Holmes for the death of her brother, Abbott Perry, when he hit Perry with a stolen car near the Centennial Bridge in November 2022.

Marcus Holmes (photo: Rock Island Police Department)

As Fox 18’s Michael Frachalla reports, Lofton believes the justice system failed her family.