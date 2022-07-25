A 23-year-old Eldridge woman and a 42-year-old man from Manhattan, Kansas, face charges after Iowa State Patrol found them in a truck reported to be stolen out of Bettendorf.

Andrea Ketelsen, of Eldridge, and Joshua Heinz, of Manhattan, Kansas, each face a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say.

The incident

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Iowa State Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a white 2007 Ford F250 with Illinois dealer plates for speeding 67 mph in a 55-mph zone at Interstate 74 westbound and the Lincoln overpass, arrest affidavits say.

Heinz was the front-seat passenger, affidavits say. Ketelsen was driving.

The truck was reported to be stolen out of Bettendorf, affidavits say. The Kelley Blue Book value of the truck is about $5,000, affidavits say.

Heinz said he and Ketelsen “have been driving (the truck) around for the last day after getting it from a friend to test drive.” Heinz did not know who actually owns the truck, affidavits say.

Six hypodermic needles were located in the driver’s door in a white-and-pink Victoria’s Secret bag that the defendant said was hers. Ketelsen admitted the needles were used to inject methamphetamine, arrest affidavits say.

Court appearances

Heinz, who is being held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 4 in Scott County Court. Ketelsen, who was released on her own recognizance, is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 12 in Scott County Court.