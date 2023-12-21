Police allege a 37-year-old Springfield, Ill. was connected to a Midwest shoplifting ring. She is in custody in Scott County Jail after an incident at Home Depot, Bettendorf.

Tiffany Collier faces felony charges of second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records show.

Tiffany Collier (Scott County Jail)

The incident

Shortly after 4 p.m. Dec. 4, loss-prevention personnel saw Collier at Home Depot, 920 Middle Road, load a cart with boxed Makita tools, police allege in affidavits, saying she was working with a co-defendant, who was apprehended at the scene taking similar items.

The two left the store via the west “contractor” entrance/exit, affidavits show, without paying for any merchandise.

“When an officer came out of hiding around the west end of the store, the (two) abandoned their full carts of merchandise outside the store and ran toward a suspect vehicle already identified by Home Depot loss prevention,” police allege in affidavits.

“Officers blocked in that vehicle, a rental vehicle, not knowing that another rental vehicle was parked right next to it,” according to affidavits.

Police allege Collier jumped into a black 2020 Chevy Trax, also a rental vehicle, “and fled from the store and subsequent pursuing officer.”

The co-defendant was taken into custody at the scene, according to affidavits, and after being read the Miranda Rights, “identified the defendant as Tiffany Collier.”

“The co-defendant admitted that he “boosts”/steals regularly, and the co-defendant admitted he is in a theft ring that travels the Midwest and steals,” police allege in affidavits, saying he and Collier “were working in concert to steal merchandise – total value of stolen/recovered property is $2,776.53.”

Police contacted the rental company, and discovered “two authorized drivers were listed on the aforementioned getaway vehicle. One of those authorized drivers was Tiffany Collier,” affidavits show.

Police found, from recovered stolen property in the co-defendant’s car, that Collier and the co-defendant were at Marshalls in Galesburg that same day.

“Still photos from security cameras compared to driver’s license photos of both defendant and co-defendant look similar,” police allege in affidavits. “A mug photo obtained from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections was also requested as (Collier) is wanted on two non-extraditable warrants out of Wisconsin, one for retail theft. That mug photo also looks like the suspect on security camera footage.”

Collier, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on $10,000 in Scott County Jail. She is set for arraignment on Jan. 11 in Scott County Court.