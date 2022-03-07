A 36-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Iowa State Patrol says he drove more than 100 mph and hit another car early Sunday during a chase.

Zackary Lacy faces charges of felony eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense and a serious-misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, an Iowa State Trooper saw a dark-colored SUV with no plates on the back headed north on Brady Street. When the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the SUV began to accelerate and went west on 53rd Street at speeds of more than 100 mph.

The SUV failed to obey traffic control devices throughout the pursuit and was in excess of 25 mph over the posted speed limit. The vehicle turned south on Division Street, where it collided with an uninvolved driver. The crash disabled both vehicles, arrest affidavit say.

When officers arrived at the SUV the driver’s seat was vacant and a passenger was seen exiting the front passenger side of the vehicle.

The trooper made contact with Lacy in the rear passenger side seat.

“Upon our approach we maintained visual contact with the vehicle and no one was seen exiting the vehicle from the driver’s side area,” the affidavit says. “The driver’s seat was fully reclined with the seat belt fastened behind the occupant of that seat.” Lacy, the affidavit says, was “seated hastily and uncomfortably on top of debris that was in the back seat.”

After Lacy got out of the vehicle, suspected marijuana and suspected cocaine were immediately located in close proximity to him on the sidewalk, affidavits say.

The trooper found a bottle of alcohol in the driver’s area of the SUV and another bottle on Lacy’s person. Lacy had watery, blood shot eye and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, affidavits say.

Lacey was transported to Scott County Jail.

“A small package of suspect cocaine was located on his person in his sock during an intake search at the Scott County Jail,” affidavits say.

A VIN check of the SUV resulted in an expired registration and no insurance was located. Lacy did not have a driver’s license, affidavits say.

Lacy, held on $8,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 16 in Scott County Court.