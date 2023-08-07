Prosecutors plan to call 90 witnesses during the trial of a man accused in the 2020 death of a 10-year-old Davenport girl, court records say.

Breasia Terrell (photo submitted)

Scott County Court documents filed Sunday show Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham plans to call police officers, DCI agents, members of the Big River Dive Team and dozens of others in the trial of Henry Dinkins.

The trial for Henry Dinkins, accused in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, is expected to begin later this week in Linn County.

Dinkins, 51, faces charges of murder and kidnapping in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, who went missing in July of 2020.

The case is so familiar to Scott County residents that a change of venue for the trial was made to Cedar Rapids in Linn County, where jury selection is set to begin Tuesday.

Other witnesses on the list include Breasia’s mother, Davenport Police, FBI agents, and three Clinton-area fishermen, court records say.

The state’s proposed exhibit list, also filed on Sunday, includes 140 photographs, video surveillance, phone data and other items. Dinkins and his family maintain his innocence.