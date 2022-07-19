A 48-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after Iowa State Patrol chased a motorcycle in Davenport late Monday.

Richard Gordon Sr. faces felony charges of controlled substance violation; eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and failure to affix a drug stamp; and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records say.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, Iowa State Patrol initiated a traffic pursuit of a blue motorcycle without plates at Fairmount Street and John Fell Drive, arrest affidavits say.

After an investigation, it was found Gordon Sr. was driving the motorcycle when it did not stop for a stop sign at Stark Street and John Fell Drive. When a fully marked squad car with emergency lights and siren tried to stop Gordon Sr., he took off, and drove about 65 mph in a 25-mph zone while fleeing from troopers, affidavits say.

Gordon Sr.’s motorcycle quit working at Homestead Avenue and Fairmount Street. “At that point, (Gordon Sr.) was taken into custody after a short struggle,” affidavits say.

After Gordon was in custody, he was searched. Inside a blue case in his right front pocket was about 15 grams of methamphetamine in two different clear plastic bags. Also in the case was a digital scale with meth residue and unused small plastic bags used for packaging, affidavits say.

There was no drug tax stamp affixed to the plastic bags with the meth, affidavits say.

Gordon Sr. was barred from driving for being a habitual offender, affidavits say. He is barred from driving from Sept. 29, 2020, until Sept. 28, 2022, affidavits say.

A registration check of the motorcycle found the last time it had been registered was in 2009. There was also no insurance found for the motorcycle.

Gordon, who is being held in Scott County Jail on a total of $17,000 cash-only bond, is set for a preliminary hearing on July 29.