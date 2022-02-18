The Rock Island County State’s Attorney filed felony charges Friday against two correctional officers in connection with a Jan. 30 altercation that occurred between an inmate – a man – and two correctional officers – both men – inside the Rock Island County Jail.

The incident was immediately reported to the Sheriff’s Office supervisors and an internal investigation was opened. The two correctional officers involved were placed on administrative leave, says a news release from Dora Villarreal, Rock Island County state’s attorney.

No names were released in connection with the incident.

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos requested the assistance of the City of Rock Island Police and the State’s Attorney’s Office to conduct a separate and independent criminal investigation. Rock Island Police detectives secured all available evidence, investigated the events that took place, and referred to the case to the State’s Attorney’s Office, the release says.

The State’s Attorney’s Office found sufficient evidence to file aggravated battery charges against the two correctional officers after thoroughly reviewing case, the release says.

Both correctional officers are charged with Class 3 felony aggravated battery, which criminalizes knowingly, and without any legal justification, making physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature and causing bodily harm to an incarcerated inmate at the Rock Island County Jail, the release says.

“The contact and harm alleged in these charges consisted of multiple punches and strikes to an inmate, which resulted in bruising and abrasions,” the release says.

The aggravated battery charges were filed Friday afternoon, and a bond was set for each defendant.

“With this difficult news, we commend those members of the Sheriff’s Department who brought this incident

to our attention and requested an outside investigation,” the release says. “Correctional officers have the difficult task of keeping both the public and inmates safe, and we thank the many officers who bring honor to these duties daily.”