Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy B. Karlin has announced his intention to file attempted first-degree murder charges against Dakota Taylor for the Friday stabbing of a woman on First Street in Galesburg, Ill.

At a detention hearing held before Associate Circuit Judge James Baber, Karlin said Taylor is accused of stabbing the woman in the face with a pair of scissors, then punching and kicking her in the chest as she lay on the ground, a news release says.

A driver saw the incident, got out of his car and threatened Taylor with a hammer until he dropped the scissors. Law enforcement arrived and took Taylor into custody, the release says.

The woman was brought to a hospital for treatment.

Baber found probable cause existed and set Taylor’s bond at $750,000. Taylor was appointed a public defender, the release says.

Tayhlor is set to appear in court June 28 for a preliminary hearing, the release says.