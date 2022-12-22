For millions of Americans, Christmas and the new year is a time to relax alongside friends and family and enjoy a break from the stresses of work. Yet it can also be one of the most lucrative times of the year for cyber criminals, as they benefit from people letting their guard down online., according to information from NordVPN in a news release.

This month marks the 35th anniversary of the Christmas Tree Worm, a piece of harmful code disguised within a festive graphic that left a trail of destruction as it was shared among networks. It was the first example of viral malware and showed how festive cybercrime can flourish.

Today’s worms have turned far more high-tech. Holiday season hackers now use more sophisticated methods to lure their victims — from Christmas phishing emails and spoofed websites to bogus charities — so it’s important to know what to look out for.

Marijus Briedis, cybersecurity expert at NordVPN , has some tips to protect yourself from the scammers over Christmas and the new year.