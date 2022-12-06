Following a standoff with police, a Sterling man was arrested for unlawful use and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On December 5 at around 6:00 a.m., Whiteside County Deputies and Rock Falls Police responded to a home on Walnut St. in rural Rock Falls in reference to a suspect inside the residence armed with a handgun, following a reported domestic incident which took place in the city limits of Rock Falls. Deputies and officers attempted to negotiate by cellphone with the suspect, identified as Dayton Hicks, 27, of Sterling. Hicks was wanted on a Whiteside County felony warrant.

Dayton Hicks (photo: Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office)

Police were able to remove a child and adult safely from the residence. Police gained access and secured the first floor to continue talks with Hicks, who was barricaded in an upstairs bedroom. After several hours, Hicks and a woman surrendered without incident to police. Hicks was taken into custody on a Whiteside warrant for unlawful use/possession of firearm by a felon and was transported to Whiteside County Jail. Following the arrest, police recovered a semiautomatic handgun from the home.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Rock Falls Police, Sterling Police and Illinois State Police.