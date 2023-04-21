A Sterling man has been arrested on multiple kidnapping and battery charges, among others.

On April 18 at 3:30 p.m., Jordan Heintzelman, 27, was arrested in the 100 block of W. River St. for a violation of order protection and subsequent violation of order of protection. According to a release, upon further investigation, Heintzelman was also charged with the following on April 20:

Aggravated kidnapping

Kidnapping

Intimidation

Unlawful restraint

(subsequent offense)

Two counts of violation of an order of protection (subsequent offense)

Heintzelman remains in the Lee County Jail.