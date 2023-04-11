A 34-year-old Sterling man faces a felony charger after a child pornography investigation, according to a news release from Sterling Police.

Jonas M. Gragert was arrested on Tuesday on West 14th Street, Sterling, on a Whiteside County warrant for possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony, the release says.

Jonas Gragert (Sterling Police Department)

According to the release, Sterling Police Department Detectives began an investigation in December of 2022, and through the course of the investigation, Gragert was identified as a suspect, the release shows. Sterling Police executed a search warrant on West 14th Street, Sterling, on Feb. 21, 2023.

During the execution of the search warrant, several evidentiary items were collected and sent for analysis, the release says. Based on the analysis of the items, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gragert, with the bond amount of $500,000. He was taken into custody without incident. Gragert was taken to Whiteside County Jail after not being able to post bond, according to the release.

The Sterling Police Department was assisted in this investigation by agents from the Black Hawk

Area Task Force, Illinois State Police, Office of the Illinois Attorney General Digital Forensic, and

the Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office.