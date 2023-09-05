On Tuesday, Sterling Police arrested 46-year-old Erik W. Dunaven, of Sterling, on a Whiteside County arrest warrant for burglary, a news release says.
Sterling Police, along with agents from the Black Hawk Area Task Force and the Sterling/Rock Falls Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of East 4th Street, Sterling, on Tuesday after a burglary investigation.
During the execution of the warrant, investigators found Dunaven, and he was taken into custody.
He is being held at the Whiteside County Jail on a $75,000 bond for the original arrest warrant. The investigation continues and additional charges are pending
No further information will be disseminated by Sterling Police, the release says.