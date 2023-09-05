On Tuesday, Sterling Police arrested 46-year-old Erik W. Dunaven, of Sterling, on a Whiteside County arrest warrant for burglary, a news release says.

Sterling Police, along with agents from the Black Hawk Area Task Force and the Sterling/Rock Falls Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of East 4th Street, Sterling, on Tuesday after a burglary investigation.

Erik Dunaven (Sterling Police Department)

During the execution of the warrant, investigators found Dunaven, and he was taken into custody.

He is being held at the Whiteside County Jail on a $75,000 bond for the original arrest warrant. The investigation continues and additional charges are pending

No further information will be disseminated by Sterling Police, the release says.