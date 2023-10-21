A 37-year-old Sterling man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after a jury found him guilty in a 2021 fatal shooting, court records show.

Earlier, U. S. Marshals arrested Michael Bennett in connection with a May 2021 shooting, according to a news release.

Michael Bennett (contributed photo)

In August, a jury found Bennett guilty in the shooting of Joshua N. Hamrick, 39, of Sterling, at Hamrick’s home. Hamrick died from gunshot wounds, police said earlier.

After the shooting, Sterling police worked with U. S. Marshals to determine Bennett had left the area and traveled to Colorado. U. S. Marshals took Bennett into custody without incident at a hotel near Centennial, Colorado, a suburb of Denver, according to a news release.

Bennett was given credit for the time he already has served in connection with the case. He also was ordered to serve three years of mandatory supervised release after he completes his sentence, court records say.